Is ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe suffering from coronavirus?

It was speculated that Hollywood actor, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the famous Harry Potter series is suffering from coronavirus.

A fake BBC Twitter account on Tuesday suggested that. This sent fans of the actor into a frenzy on Twitter who worried about his health and expressed concern.

“BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed,” the tweet made from an account named @BBCNewsTonight read.

The British actor’s publicist, however, has finally responded to the false claims about Daniel being tested positive for coronavirus.

“Not true,” the publicist told Buzzfeed News.

