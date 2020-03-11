Web Analytics
Is ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe suffering from coronavirus?

It was speculated that Hollywood actor, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the famous Harry Potter series is suffering from coronavirus. 

A fake BBC Twitter account on Tuesday suggested that. This sent fans of the actor into a frenzy on Twitter who worried about his health and expressed concern.

“BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed,” the tweet made from an account named @BBCNewsTonight read.

The British actor’s publicist, however, has finally responded to the false claims about Daniel being tested positive for coronavirus.

“Not true,” the publicist told Buzzfeed News.

