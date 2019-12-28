Daniel Radcliffe reveals his favourite Harry Potter film

English actor and producer Daniel Radcliffe has a favourite Harry Potter film and he revealed which one it is recently.

In an interview with WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview series, the actor shared his favorite movies from the Harry Potter franchise are Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and the fifth part of the series, Order of the Phoenix.

He said, “I love the last one [movie], but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people’s favourite, I kind of realize. I love it because of the relationship between Harry and Sirius [Black], and you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.”

“That was my favourite one. Probably to film as well. We had a really, really good time making that one. Five or seven, part two,” Daniel added.

He shared the reason he loved it because he also enjoyed filming it, and particularly liked the beautiful relationship between Harry and Sirius Black depicted in it.

The star took to his Instagram to ask his fans about which Daniel Radcliffe film they like the most.

