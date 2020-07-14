Web Analytics
Danish Taimoor shares a sweet birthday wish for his daughter

Danish Taimoor, daughter

Prominent actor Danish Taimoor has shared an emotional birthday wish for his daughter Hoorain as she ringed in her fifth birthday.

Turning to Instagram on Monday, the actor posted an adorable photo with her and wrote “I still remember the first time I held you in my arms, you grabbed my finger with your tiny hand and with that you brought all those feelings which I wasn’t aware of.”

He went onto add that now Hoorain asks him tons of questions and wants him to answer all of them. Taimoor said he loves her very much.

He and his wife Ayeza Khan celebrated their daughter’s birthday with a unicorn-themed celebration at home.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared photos and videos on Instagram. Fans showered love and extended best wishes for the couple’s princess.

Making another Birthday Magical for her 🧚‍♀️

