Danish Taimoor shares how to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Actor Danish Taimoor recently took to social media to share how to maintain a healthy lifestyle while in quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, he advised people to choos a healthy lifestyle: “Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly (at home nowadays), maintain a healthy weight.”

The Jalaibee actor also advised people to get adequate sleep and try to minimize stress.

It seems like the heartthrob is making the most of his time and staying at home is not an excuse for him at all to stop working out.

“Make yourself STRONGER than your excuses #workoutathome,” he said in another post.

