Danish Taimoor is all praise for the women in his life

Renowned actor Danish Taimoor recently took to social media to pen down an appreciation note for women.

Taking to Instagram, he praised the work women do throughout the year at home which often go unnoticed.

“It’s important that we all stop and thank the ladies in our lives. In this time of crisis, I realized how hard the women in my family work. Men go out to work and we feel like we do all the work. But sitting at home in isolation you look around and realize how difficult are the duties of our women in our families,” he wrote.

The heartthrob went on to say, “From getting up early for breakfast to taking care of the kids throughout the day, from cleaning up to cooking and taking care of the matter inside and outside the house. It all get unnoticed.”

He thanked his wife, mother, daughter, and all the others “that help me in one way or another and are the reason for where I stand today. I am forever in your debt and will never be able to repay you. Thank You.”

Ayeza Khan reposted Taimoor’s note on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Danish Yes, Being Women we always need appreciation from you guys. Thank-You for helping us in every single matter of our lives.”

