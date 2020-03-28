An idea struck singer Danyal Zafar on his seventh day in quarantine. And within 24 hours, he came up with a song with the help of his fans.

He shared the final cut of Udh Chaliye on micro-blogging site Twitter and said that the full video was out on YouTube. “Day 7 in quarantine and I came up with an idea of a melody. Asked my fans to help make me a song. Day 8, we made this. In 24 hrs,” he added.

Udh Chaliye – Out Now! Full Video: https://t.co/Y6LhXFVckM Day 7 in #Quarantine and I came up with an idea of a melody. Asked my fans to help make me a song. Day 8, we made this. In 24 hrs. Thank you everyone for sending in your videos ❤️ #DanyalZafar #UdhChaliye pic.twitter.com/iVhKu4wUwl — Danyal Zafar (@DanZafOfficial) March 27, 2020

Danyal expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their videos.

Climbing out from the shadows of his big brother Ali Zafar, Danyal released his experimental debut album Blue Butterfly earlier this month.

