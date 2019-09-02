Danyal Zafar on toxic relationships: If your self respect is being abused, walk away

Singer Danyal Zafar has a solid piece of advice on how to recover from a toxic relationship and when to walk away from it.

Taking to Instagram, he shared eight steps on how to heal after walking out from a toxic relationship.

Learn about the value of your self-worth

1. Realise your worth and self respect. If it is being abused, walk away.

Don’t go back or allow the person back into your life

2. Accept that you will miss them for a while (it’s normal and it’s ok to, because you were so attached), but don’t fall weak and go back.

Cut off negative people

3. Block them and cut them off from everywhere. Negative energies need to be completely blacked out for positivity to strive.

Distract yourself

4. Focus on your purpose, ambition and work and use it to distract yourself and let it take up most of your time.

Surround yourself with people who make you happy

5. Stay around friends and family mostly. If you can’t, spend time with yourself. Get to know yourself. Learn to be happy and content with your own company. Learn to love yourself. If you can’t, how can you love someone else or be content with someone else.

Don’t jump from one relationship to another quickly



6. Don’t jump onto the next person or seek a replacement or another relationship (or a rebound). Quit finding answers in others. Seek within.

Take time to grow and evolve on your own

7. Be by yourself for a while to let yourself grow, learn, absorb, mature, evolve and build perspective. .

Value what you learnt from the past relationship

8. Be thankful for whatever experience you’ve had. Whether good or bad or toxic. They only teach you. Everyone who steps into your life has a purpose. To teach you. So learn from your experiences, or keep crying about them. The choice is yours.

Zafar debuted with Coke Studio with a song titled Muntazir featuring Momina Mustehsan as well. He released his first solo album Ek Aur Ek 3 last month.

