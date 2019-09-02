Danyal Zafar on toxic relationships: If your self respect is being abused, walk away
Singer Danyal Zafar has a solid piece of advice on how to recover from a toxic relationship and when to walk away from it.
Taking to Instagram, he shared eight steps on how to heal after walking out from a toxic relationship.
Learn about the value of your self-worth
1. Realise your worth and self respect. If it is being abused, walk away.
Don’t go back or allow the person back into your life
2. Accept that you will miss them for a while (it’s normal and it’s ok to, because you were so attached), but don’t fall weak and go back.
Cut off negative people
3. Block them and cut them off from everywhere. Negative energies need to be completely blacked out for positivity to strive.
View this post on Instagram
“being single”… what a ‘boring’ thought at first for so many, isn’t it? 2019, we’re on apps like Instagram, where everyday we’re scrolling and crushing on one person after the next and then the next and so on. We’re seeing all those ‘cute couple’ posts and quotes that depict how amazing it is to be with someone in a relationship (not saying it isn’t nor taking anything away from them), but unknowingly we’re just being a prey to this idea that if that’s not us, we’re missing out on something. Or we’re not doing it right. We’re not ‘living’ life, or ‘having fun’. I’m here to tell you that’s not true. Chill. Some of y’all are actually 15,16 y’all need to chiiilllll. Take it from me. Here I am. 2 and a half heartbreaks later. I realised it the hard way that you don’t always marry your high school crush, nor a college one for that matter. Life wasn’t a fairytale for me when it came to that. I look back to when I was 15,16 or 18, heck even 20 and I’m like damn I was a stupid kid. But I get it, y’all think you’re the shit rn and that’s fine it’s just your age but what I’m trynna say is, it’s wrong to grow up with this idea that you need ‘someone’ to be complete. You don’t. I’ve seen so many people literally crave relationships, hell, I’ve been one of them at one point too and now I look back and I’m like akh-thoo. It’s so funny at times, I’ve seen people crave relationships when they’re single, and when they’re finally in one they wanna be single lmao. What do you think that means? It means you don’t know what you want. And when you don’t, you take time for yourself. You take some time alone. You spend time with yourself. Understanding yourself. Knowing yourself. Man I swear some of y’all haven’t even glanced inside your own selves! Y’all just wanna jump onto the next person and fill that void. For once, let your OWN self fill that void, and I promise you, you will become a force stronger than ever. Don’t confuse ‘being by yourself’ with ‘being lonely’. They’re not the same. I am by myself, but I am not alone. I have my friends, my family, and I have my goals and dreams to work towards and look forward to, and I’ve never been more focused and happier. Try it. 💫
Distract yourself
4. Focus on your purpose, ambition and work and use it to distract yourself and let it take up most of your time.
Surround yourself with people who make you happy
5. Stay around friends and family mostly. If you can’t, spend time with yourself. Get to know yourself. Learn to be happy and content with your own company. Learn to love yourself. If you can’t, how can you love someone else or be content with someone else.
Don’t jump from one relationship to another quickly
6. Don’t jump onto the next person or seek a replacement or another relationship (or a rebound). Quit finding answers in others. Seek within.
Take time to grow and evolve on your own
7. Be by yourself for a while to let yourself grow, learn, absorb, mature, evolve and build perspective. .
Value what you learnt from the past relationship
8. Be thankful for whatever experience you’ve had. Whether good or bad or toxic. They only teach you. Everyone who steps into your life has a purpose. To teach you. So learn from your experiences, or keep crying about them. The choice is yours.
Zafar debuted with Coke Studio with a song titled Muntazir featuring Momina Mustehsan as well. He released his first solo album Ek Aur Ek 3 last month.