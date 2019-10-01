Darakshan rioting case: court sets free transgenders

KARACHI: A local court here on Tuesday quashed a case related to vandalising public property, rioting and trespassing against more than a dozen transgender persons, reported ARY News.

The court directed the police to set free all the arrested transgender persons without delay.

The Darakshan police had booked over a dozen transgender persons for vandalising public property, trespassing, and rioting.

According to the police, they had initially taken into custody four transgender persons from a DHA locality for allegedly peddling narcotic substances and streetwalking.

Enraged over their arrest, more than a dozen transgender persons reached the police station and staged a protest against the police. They broke the windows and glass doors and a water cooler.

They also clashed with the police personnel and tried to snatch weapons and sticks from them.

Later, the SHO Darakshan arrived with backup and detained the protesters.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against them on charges of rioting, trespassing and damaging public property.

