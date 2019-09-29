Horrible dark figure spotted in shadows during live ghost hunt

A dark figure was seen by ghost hunters during live streaming of paranormal investigation on Facebook inside an abandoned building in Hull’s derelict Lord lane building.

Ghost hunters Lee Steer and Lindsay Sheeran were stunned by the “spirit” they say they uncovered during their visit to the spooky building.

The live streaming was run on their Ghosts of Britain group where they got more than they bargained for and claim their specialist equipment recorded a spooky figure roaming the abandoned halls, Mirror.co.uk reported.

The ghost hunters told Hull Daily Mail that they had never been so scared by what they and other witnesses saw.

“We live-streamed our investigation to thousands and loads of people were commenting that they could see a shadow stood in the hallway in one of the rooms in the Lord Line building,” Lee, 34, said.

“I was on the top floor of the building and felt like my legs were jellified. We do these kinds of investigations a lot but this one made me feel really uneasy.

“I felt scared like I was sinking and it was a type of fear that’s hard to explain – it just wasn’t right.”

“That’s not something that we could have physically done,” he added.

“We had an EDP recorder that we used to ask the spirits questions and it was like the recorder had a mind of its own and started playing something else back to us like something was actually controlling the machine.

Lindsay, 45, says the experience is not something she can just ignore.

Comments

comments