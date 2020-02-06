‘Dark Mode’ will be availed on WhatsApp soon

In a step to making it much easier on the eyes, messaging giant WhatsApp has decided to introduce ‘Dark Mode’ with six dark colour options.

In a report, WaBetaInfo said that WhatsApp giving users a new glimpse at Dark Mode, adding, “WhatsApp has added dark solid colours, available in the wallpaper settings.”

The colours available are black, dark brown, dark navy, dark olive, dark purple and dark velvet.

The dark mode will change the background colour of the app window to a dark colour, making it much easier on the eyes.

Users can customize exactly which dark colour they would like on the app.

Steps to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android:

Step 1: Go to Settings > Display > Select theme > Dark

Step 2: Once the dark mode is turned on, go to Settings > About phone

Step 3: Scroll down to ‘Build number’ and tap on it seven times

Step 4: You will see a message pop-up saying ‘Developers options is turned on’. Tap on ‘Override force-dark’ so that you can apply the dark theme to other apps

Step 5: Dark theme is now enabled on WhatsApp but the wallpaper in chat threads still needs to be changed to enjoy the dark mode to its fullest

Step 6: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Wallpaper > None and you are good to go

