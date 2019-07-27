‘Darling’ becomes first Pakistani film to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Darling makes it to the Venice Film Festival becoming the first Pakistani film to be shown at the prestigious festival.

Actress Mehar Bano took to Instagram to share that Darling will have its World Premiere at the 76th Venice Film Festival and she is thrilled about it.

Spanning over 16 minutes, the short-film will premiere in September 2019 in the new Orizzonti section of the world’s oldest movie gala.

According to Biennale Cinema 2019, Orizzonti is an international competition reserved for a maximum of 18 films selected on the basis of criteria such as quality and originality of language and expression.

Set in a Lahori dance theatre, the film which revolves around a young boy and a trans girl is directed by 28-year-old Sarim Sadiq who is currently completing a graduate degree in film directing from Columbia University, New York.

The short film features upcoming actress Mehar Bano, Abdullah Malik, and Nadia Afgan. It also stars a real transgender actor Alina Khan from Lahore as Alina.

