SHC-ordered inquiry finds Darul Aman women suffered sexual abuse

SUKKUR: In what constitutes amongst the worst crimes against humanity, women inmates have been believed to be sexually abused in a shelter home Darul Aman at Sukkur where they were supposed to find refuge instead provided by the social welfare department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details ARY News learned, a woman wrote to the Sindh High Court complaining that she has been sexually assaulted by the officials, following which the court deputed the sessions judge as inquiry officer into the matter.

In his inquiry, the sessions judge reached out to eight women staying there and recorded their statements which found the sexual abuse was meted out indeed. The report has been submitted to the SHC.

The sources said the concerned police have lodged a case against the alleged rapist and have detained him.

READ ALSO: Probe finds slain Pakistani-British woman sought protection against life threats

Separately today, however similar in their nature for being crimes against women, development has been made in the investigation of the murder case of a Pakistani-British woman, Maira Zulfiqar, in Lahore as she had sought protection against life threats.

The investigation revealed that slain Pakistani-origin British citizen Maira Zulfiqar had sought protection from police 15 days before being allegedly murdered.

In an application submitted to the Defence police station, the slain woman expressed concerns about threats to her life and claimed that ‘Saad Amir had attempted multiple times to rape her’.

Comments

comments