Two die, several hurt in fog related traffic crash near Darya Khan

ISLAMABAD: At least two persons were killed and scores of others were injured due to dense fog near Darya Khan in Bhakkar district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A bus collided with a tractor trolley early morning today due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, officials said.

Police said they reached at the site immediately as they were informed and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Dense Fog prevails in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours resulting in poor visibility.

“The visibility was poor due to dense fog,” a police official said.

Motorway Police have advised to use fog lights while driving.

The visibility has been reported very poor at Chinniot, Mian Channu, Okara, Kalabagh, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Arifwala and other areas in Punjab in the morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) rainfall is expected at isolated places in Islamabad and in districts of north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall over the hills.

Comments

comments