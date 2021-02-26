AC Daska removed over NA-75-by-poll ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain was removed from the post on Friday on orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO) and AC Daska over “rigging” during by-poll in NA-75 constituency.

The ECP on Wednesday removed Regional Police Officer from his posts and ordered a probe against him.

The commission had also summoned Punjab Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on March 4 for an explanation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging on Wednesday

The Election Commission of Pakistan after hearing arguments from PTI, PML-N and RO had reserved the judgment. Riots were reported during the polling day and the masses were not provided the right to vote in a true manner.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP has ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.

Comments

comments