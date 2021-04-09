Daska will unmask those behind Pakistan’s regress, Maryam tweets

LAHORE: The whole world looks at Daska today as it will expose the corrupt government that has taken from them their basic utilities, said Friday the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz ahead of NA-75 by-polls scheduled for tomorrow, ARY News reported.

She said in a thread of tweets earlier today that the incumbent government has robbed people of their food and shelter and that tomorrow in the by-polls Daska will represent entire Pakistan and reject it.

آج پوری قوم کی نظریں ڈسکہ پر ہیں کیونکہ ڈسکہ کل بائیس کروڑ عوام کے جذبات کی نمائندگی کرنے جا رہا ہے۔

اللّہ نے ڈسکہ کے عوام کو اس ووٹ چور حکومت سے بدلہ لینے کا ایک اور موقع دیا ہے جس حکومت نے غریب سے روٹی اور پاکستان سے اس کی ترقی اور پاکستان کا اصل مقام چھین لیا ہے ۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2021

Daska will realize the nightmare of the government fearing which they abducted the staff of the election commission from about 22 polling stations earlier, Maryam said referring to the previous polls and discrepancies due to which it was nullified.

ڈسکہ کل پوری قوم کے جذبات کی نمائندگی کرتے ہوئے ووٹ کے زریعے اس نااہل حکومت پر عدم اعتماد کرے گا جس نااہل حکومت کی وجہ سے ملکی بقا اور سلامتی کا خطرات لاحق ہو گئے ہیں۔

ڈسکہ کل جھوٹے وعدے کرنے والے ان عناصر کو بے نقاب کرے گا جو تین سال میں پاکستان کو تیس سال پیچھے لے گئے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2021

The people of Daska will ensure their votes are honored the way they should be and they will guard the polling stations so their election is not stolen or rigged.

ڈسکہ کے غیور عوام کل نا صرف ووٹ کو عزت دلائنگے، بلکہ اپنے ووٹ پر پہرا دینے کے ساتھ ساتھ پولنگ عملے کے تحفظ کے لیئے بھی پہرا دینگے ۔ تاکہ کوئی نا تو ووٹ کے حرمت کے ساتھ کھلواڑ کر سکے اور نا ہی ووٹ کی بے حرمتی کے لیئے پولنگ عملے کو اغوا کر سکے ۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2021

She went on to say in about four of her tweets that the people will avenge the government and exhibit the dearth of confidence in the incumbent government which in its mere three years of rule has caused the country to regress 30 years back.

