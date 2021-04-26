Daska by-poll: Fact-finding report presented to PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: The fact-finding committee on Monday sent its report on possible reasons behind the defeat of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during the recent by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska to the prime minister, ARY News reported.

The seven-page investigation report has been sent to the Prime Minister House. Sources said that the committee held PML-N’s rigging major cause behind the defeat of PTI. Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) role and the party’s internal issues were also mentioned in the report, the sources added.

Earlier on April 11, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asjad Malhi had accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of managing the NA-75 Daska by-election.

Read More: Asjad Malhi accuses ECP of managing NA-75 Daska by-election

In a video statement, released on his Twitter account, Malhi had congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nosheen Iftikhar for winning the polls. The PTI candidate while extending felicitation to the ECP had accused it of stealing his election.

He had also thanked the party leaders, workers for supporting him in the Daska by-poll and added we need to remain calm nothing to worry about.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nosheen Iftikhar had clinched victory on a National Assembly (NA) seat in hotly-contested Daska by-polls, according to unofficial results.

