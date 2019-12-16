World Bank to provide additional financing for Dasu dam transmission line

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank will extend $ 700 million additional financing for transmission line for Dasu Hydropower Project, ARY News reported on Monday.

The World Bank Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan has conveyed the decision in a letter to the Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, sources said.

“ The World Bank plans to appraise the project from December 12, 2019 and to negotiate the matter in the last week of January 2020.”

The project’s PC-1 has already been approved.

The World Bank appreciated the stakeholders for extending support to get approval for the revised land rates and compensation for the Dasu land acquisition, which was approved by the federal cabinet on October 29, 2019.

Dasu Hydropower Project is run of the river project with total installed capacity of 4,320MW, comprising two phases of 2160 MW each. The project is being constructed on the Indus River, 74 kilometres downstream of Bhasha Dam site in district Kohistan in KP.

The overall cost of Dasu Hydropower Project (stage-1) has reached to Rs 510.980 billion.

