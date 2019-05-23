Data Darbar blast facilitator handed over to CTD on 20-day remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday handed over an alleged facilitator of the Data Darbar blast to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on 20-day physical remand for questioning.

The CTD police produced Mohsin Khan in the court under tight security and demanded that he be remanded in their custody for at least 60 days for investigation into the May 08 suicide blast that killed over 10 people and injured around two dozen others.

The investigation officer informed the ATC judge that the suspect belonged to Shabqadar town of Charsadda.

He pleaded that the accused be handed over to the CTD on 60-day remand for investigation into the seizure of explosive material from his possession and arrest of his accomplices.

The court, however, granted 20-day physical remand of the accused and directed the CTD to produce him on completion of his remand.

It is noteworthy that the alleged facilitator was arrested in a raid from Bhati Gate locality of Lahore, sources said.

CTD sources claimed that the suicide bomber in Lahore shrine attack has been identified as Sadiqullah Mohmand, a citizen of Afghanistan.

Sadiqullah entered Pakistan from Torkham border crossing on May 06 on an Afghan passport.

A facilitator Tayyabullah guided the suicide bomber to Lahore and both of them stayed at the home of Mohsin and Noorzeb in Lahore on May 07, CTD sources disclosed.

