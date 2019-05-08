Data Darbar blast terrorists will soon be identified: Samsam Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said those responsible for Data Darbar blast would soon be identified, ARY News reported.

“The law enforcement agencies would definitely reach to the culprits,” Samsam Bukhari said while talking to media.

He said the enemy could not escape an exemplary punishment. He said police and citizens had rendered sacrifices against terrorism.

The provincial minister for information expressed resolve for steadfastness in this hour of difficulty. “We will rest only after eradicating the menace of terrorism once and for all,” he said.

He said soon those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

Bukhari said terrorists had no relation with our religion or the country.

At least 10 people including five elite force personnel were martyred and 25 other sustained wounds as a suicide bomber blew himself near a van carrying an elite police force outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore on Wednesday.

Talking to media Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was suicide in nature as they found remains of the bomber.

“The bomber targeted elite force vehicle deployed at gate no 2 of the Data Darbar”, he continued.

