Four abettors of Data Darbar Blast apprehended by LEAs

LAHORE: In a positive turn of events the Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have claimed arrest of four abettors to the suicide attack on Ali Hajveri shrine, popularly dubbed as ‘Data Darbar’ this Wednesday.

Those arrested have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations, ARY News reported.

According to further details, the big breakthrough was made possible after investigation teams raided a local tea stall in Lahore, Garhi Shahu’s main bazaar. The successful operation led to the arrest of four suspects out of which one has been identified as a Qingqui (Motorcycle-rickshaw) driver.

After the qingqui driver was apprehended he led to the arrest of two others who are being told to be partners of the driver in carrying out the heinous crime.

Read More: JIT formed to investigate ‘Data Darbar shrine’ blast

The suspects were seen scouting the area of and near to the shrine at 6 in the morning, prior to the day of the blast. All of them were in slippers and casual sandals, one of the abettors was dressed in all-black likening him to the attire of the alleged bomber.

11 people were martyred due to the callous attack and one of the injured, Mudassir lost the battle for his life and succumbed to his wounds making the total tally of those martyred, 12.

19 year old Mudassir was under observation in critical condition after the attack in Lahore’s Mayo hospital and passed away today, he has been reported to be a resident of Lohari Gate, Lahore. His body has been handed over to his grief stricken family.

