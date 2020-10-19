KARACHI: Unidentified men on Monday opened fire on a vehicle in a suspected targeted killing incident in Nazimabad, murdering a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman is identified as the daughter of social activist Feroz Bengali.

According to CCTV footage, which captured the entire incident, two motorcyclists chased the woman, who was in a car, and opened fire on her as soon as she entered a street in the Nazimabad area of the city.

The brother of the victim, Faisal, said that she sustained a bullet wound and succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

“The attackers did not take away the mobile phone, cash, and other valuables carried by her,” he said adding that he could not comment if the attack was a targeted one or committed during a robbery bid.

He further said that his father was a social activist, however, he could not comment if it involves any enmity relating to it.

The police, on the other hand, claimed that the incident did not seem to be killing over resistance during a mugging bid. “We have launched a probe into the matter and will soon find out the motive behind the incident,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a dead body of a woman with a slit throat was recovered from the bushes in Surjani Town on October 15. The police detained the husband of the woman soon after the recovery and he confessed his role in killing her.

The incident took place in Surjani sector 10 of Karachi’s District Central where the man, now in police custody, allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and later on dumped her in the bushes.

