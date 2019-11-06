American actor David Harbour recently recreated that famous scene from the Stephen King book adaption The Shining.

Taking to Instagram, David Harbour joined the spooky bandwagon on Halloween and recreated the iconic Here’s Johny! scene from the 1980 psychological horror film The Shining to treat his 5 million+ followers.

“Here’s Johnny! Very grateful to @krisjenner for shooting this for me❤️,” he wrote.

In this scene, Jack Torrance—recovering alcoholic and struggling writer revealed himself as the psychopath murderer.

The original scene shows Torrance poking his face through a hole in a door he made with an axe and call out, “Here’s Johny”, even as his wife crouched down in fear on the other side of the door.

However, Netflix Stranger Things actor’s video cuts when the “axe” he used to break the door, broke.

Comments

comments