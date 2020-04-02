Dawood Group of Companies donate Rs1 billion in PM’s Relief Fund

KARACHI: Dawood Group of Companies on Thursday donated Rs1 billion in PM’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the country, ARY News reported.

Dawood group in its press release sated that they will provide cash and the equipment to fight against the deadly virus.

Yesterday, PM Imran Khan had participated in ARY Digital Network’s telethon to collect donations for PM’s Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.

People belonging to various sections of the society generously contributed in the fund to help the country in fighting deadly virus outbreak that has disrupted economic and social activities.

Read more: 20,000 protective suits to be provided to doctors, paramedics fighting COVID-19: Salman Iqbal

Expressing his views, yesterday, Imran Khan had reiterated that the federal government announced the country’s biggest-ever $8 billion worth relief package for the nationals to fight the pandemic.

PM Imran Khan had said it is not finalised how to utilise the dam funds to contain coronavirus pandemic. He added that dams are also important for the nation.

