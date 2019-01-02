Razaq Dawood rebuts news of holding his own business  

ISLAMABAD: In a response to controversies about availing the bidding contract for the construction of Mohmand Dam, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, has rebutted the news of holding his own business, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of Mr Dawood, in a statement issued here today, said the advisor had left his business before joining the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

“There is no conflict of interest in the contract of Mohmand Dam, took part in the bidding for the contract, before joining the government’s ranks,” the statement reads.

Mr Dawood’s spokesman further added that, he [Razaq Dawood] presented details of his business to Prime Minister Imran Khan, before being sworn in as Advisor on Commerce.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had said that his ministry had awarded contract for construction of Mohmand dam on merit.

“The National Engineering Services Pakistan (NesPak) has already looked into the matter and confirmed that the contract of Mohmand Dam was given on merit,” Faisal Vawda said in a press conference adding that he was not responsible for anything, if any, that happened prior to his taking charge of the ministry.

He said auction for the contract had already been decided before his taking over, therefore there was no need to make it controversial.

