Worker at local graveyard mysteriously found dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have started to resolve the mystery of the suspected murder of a gardener at a local cemetery whose dead body was recovered from the graveyard in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police officials told media that the deceased man is identified as Fareed who was the resident of Baloch Para and working as a gardener at the graveyard. They added that he was youngest among three brothers and a drug addict.

Police officials said they recovered his dead body near graves having torture marks on his head and face. They expressed suspicions that Fareed was apparently tortured to death inside a shrine and later the murderers fled after throwing his dead body.

The local police station launched an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier in the day, a harrowing discovery made today that revealed a charred dead body of a male which was found by the local police near Orangi Town area of the metropolis.

According to details, the recovered dead body belongs to a rickshaw driver who burnt himself alive after being frustrated with domestic troubles.

Brother of the deceased individual in a statement to the police said that he found out about what had transpired in the afternoon.

The brother also revealed that there was a persistent commotion in the household due to the money the deceased had to pay to individuals he had loaned it from.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased, namely Shahid was in a 30-35000 rupee debt and was under tremendous duress due to not being able to pay back his loan.

Comments

comments