Dead father guides daughter for party arrangements

In an unbelievable turn of events, a daughter received an email from her father, who passed away 10 months ago, regarding instructions to be followed to prepare for her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary.

According to details, Alyssa Mendoza from Philippines, received a scheduled email from her father, who died of chronic kidney disease in 2019.

“I received a scheduled email from my dad,” Alyssa wrote in her Facebook post. “At first, I was scared to open it because, well who wouldn’t be scared to get and open an email from someone who passed away 10 months ago.”

But two days later, she finally did.

The email read “Alyssa, follow my instructions in this e-mail completely and carefully. I’m sending this to you in the off chance that I’m not in my right mind or worse, gone. I hope not,” the email read.

Alyssa also detailed how her father has paid a florist to send her mother Joji flowers every year on her birthday, Valentine’s Day, and their anniversary (June 10) for the coming years.

‘The e-mail also contained a letter that he wrote for my mom which had all the words she needed to hear from him to be okay.

Dedicated daughter Alyssa worked all night to make sure all of her dad’s instructions were respected.

He asked her to either take her mother out to a restaurant of her choice, or have whatever she wanted to eat delivered to the house.

‘I followed all of my dad’s instructions. Our helper and I started setting up for mom’s surprise at 11:00pm last night and finished at 5:30am just in time for mom’s daily alarm (6am),’ Alyssa recounted.

‘Even though I lacked sleep, the joy I saw in my mom’s face made everything worth it,’ she added.

‘Of course my mom cried because she misses the love of her life but I could see how happy everything made her because she knew that everything was planned by my dad.

