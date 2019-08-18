Large number of dead fish wash ashore on Karachi’s beach

KARACHI: A large number of dead fish on Sunday surfaced along Clifton beach in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The cause behind the matter could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, visitors facing problems due to stinky smell at the seashore.

The authorities, however, are yet to take any action to clean up the shore to ease the plight of the visitors coming to the beach to enjoy their holiday.

Earlier this year, a large number of dead sea creatures had surfaced along Karachi’s Sea View beach.

Experts believe that incidents such as this occur every year as the local authorities have installed a sewage line in the sea.

Moreover, the disposal of waste into the sea is also a contributing factor in the loss of marine life.

Volunteers belonging to different organisations participated in a beach clean up to observe the International Coastal Clean-up Day.

