No, dead frogs were not being supplied to restaurants in Lahore

LAHORE: The reality behind the story about a man, who was arrested with 185kg of dead frogs in Lahore revealed on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The initial investigation revealed that the frogs were to be supplied to a private medical college of Rawalpindi for the F.Sc students to dissect and practice suturing on them.

In this regard, the police have also recorded its statement and the medical college has also presented a purchase order of the frogs for practice purpose of the students.

According to ARY News correspondent Almas Khan, the order of the frogs was placed by a Pindi’s private medical college to a medical store, situated in Committee Chowk for the dissection purpose.

The order was later passed to a local man named Azhar Masih, who collected the frogs from various areas of Lahore and when he was transferring them to Pindi, was held by the police.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the matter and asked to submit a thorough report into the frog scandal within 24 hours.

Earlier the reports on various sections of the social media claimed that the dead frogs were going to be supplied to several restaurants in Lahore, which utterly proved wrong in the investigation.

