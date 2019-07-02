A 20-year-old man Mohammad Furqan, who was declared dead by a private hospital in the Indian city of Lucknow, came back to life when his body was about to be buried.

According to media reports, the man was admitted to a private hospital on June 21 after an accident. He was declared dead on Monday and his body was about to be buried — just when some of the family members noticed movement.

Mourning was stopped immediately and a bewildered family rushed Mohammad Furqan to hospital where he has been put on a ventilator.

His elder brother Mohammad Irfan talking to media told, “Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support.”

Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal said, “We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed.”

