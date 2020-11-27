‘Dead’ man suddenly wakes up at a morgue

A man pronounced dead by doctors ‘miraculously’ came back to life three hours later while workers prepared to embalm him in a morgue in Kenya.

According to the details, Peter Kigen, 32, reportedly suffered a stomach ailment and was taken to hospital by his family after fainting in his house on November 24.

A nurse had told his family the patient had died before they arrived at the hospital. The staff were said to have ‘casually checked’ on the patient before pronouncing him ‘dead’, Denis Langat, Kigen’s uncle, told a local TV channel.

Kigen was immediately transferred to the hospital mortuary where he was prepared to be embalmed by morgue attendants.

As part of the process of preserving the body, one of the workers is said to have made an incision on the man’s right leg to infuse formalin, Mail Online reported.

But Kigen suddenly regained consciousness and began to wail in pain, sending the staff scamper for their safety as they thought the dead man had ‘resurrected’.

He was later brought back to the hospital’s casualty department and received first aid. While being treated at the ward, Kigen told journalists that he was ‘happy to be alive and vowed to dedicate his life to evangelism’.

His family is now demanding justice, accusing the local hospital of negligence. The hospital officials and the county’s health department had yet to comment on the matter, said local media.

