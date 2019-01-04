Three dead in traffic mishap as fog engulfs plains of Punjab

LAHORE: Dense fog descended on the plains of Punjab on Friday, disrupting traffic on motorways and national highways, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for Motorway Police said various sections of the motorway have been closed owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog that blanketed various cities of Punjab, including Chichawatni, Mian Chunnu, Lodhran, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, and Ahmadpur Sharqia.

He said the motorway sections in the affected areas have been closed for traffic, adding that motorists have been advised to use fog lights and drive slowly to avoid road mishaps.

Drivers have been further advised to contact Motorway police at helpline 130 for any travel guidance.

The weather department predicted foggy conditions are expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning / night hours today.

It said rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala divisions.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed while four others wounded in a car-bus collision near Sahiwal. Rescue sources said the deceased, including a woman, and the injured belonged to the same family and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

