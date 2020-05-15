Deadline for registration of mobile phones extended

ISLAMABAD: In view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till 3rd of June, after which cell phones with unregistered IMEIs will be blocked, ARY News reported.

PTA said that the extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time. The blocking of such mobile devices will start from 4th June 2020 and will be communicated via SMS well in time.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (#DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://t.co/NGAqBaV12b) or by dialing *8484#. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) May 15, 2020

“PTA has extended the blocking of IMEI deadline for all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA,” a statement issued by the authority read.

“As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.”

However due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between 18th March to 3rd June 2020 will now start getting blocked from 4th June 2020.

