‘Deadpool 3’ officially in the works after scoring Emmy-winning writers

Ryan Reynolds will be returning to the big screen as the much-loved mercenary Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 which is officially in the works, reported Variety.

The team has managed to rope in Emmy-winning writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux to pen the film. The Molyneaux sisters have written for Fox’s Bob’s Burgers and also serve as showrunners and executive producers on the animated comedy The Great North.

Aside from playing the lead as the wisecracking mercenary turned superhero, Reynolds will also be producing the Marvel film with Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner. According to reports, he was also closely involved with choosing the Molyneaux sisters to work the script.

No director has been zeroed in on yet for the third installment.

Deadpool 3 was confirmed by Reynolds as far back as late last year on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy,” he had said.

The first two films in the franchise were a smash-hit, bringing in a staggering $1.5 billion; 2016’s Deadpool, directed by Tim Miller debuted with $783 million and its sequel, helmed by David Leitch, earned more than $785 million in 2018.

Comments

comments