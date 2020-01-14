Death toll in Neelum Valley snowstorm jumps to 51

MUZAFFARABAD: At least 51 people have died on Tuesday as avalanche hit Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner Neelum Valley said more than 50 bodies have been retrieved so far, while several others are feared missing.

He said the troops of the Pakistan Army have reached the area to carry out the relief and rescue operation, while helicopters are also being used in the relief and rescue operation.

Earlier, the spokesman of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had said six more bodies were retrieved during rescue operation in Sargan Bagoli.

Relief goods such as warm clothes, daily use items are being sent to the affected areas of AJK, SDMA’s spokesman said.

Read more: Balochistan hits by calamitous snowfall, freezes in blood curdling cold

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected people stuck in their areas due to torrential rains and heavy snowfall.

Comments

comments