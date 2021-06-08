Death toll in Ghotki train accident rises to 62

GHOTKI: The death toll in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has surged to 62, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to commissioner Sukkur, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has surged to 62 while more than 100 persons sustained injuries. The rescue operation is still underway at the crash site.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, said sources.

As many as 14 boogies of both the trains were damaged out of which four were completely destroyed.

Troops of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh are also assisting the civil administration in the operation. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said relief and rescue efforts are underway at the train accident site.

Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati had said on Monday that the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and the derailment was apparently caused by a mechanical fault.

Azam Swati said that he visited the accident’s site and inquired after the health of wounded persons in different hospitals who are being given better medical attention.

The driver of ill-fated Sir Syed Express train, Aijaz Shah said he was rescued by the local after two hours of the collision.

Detailing the train incident, the engine driver said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he suddenly saw the derailed bogies of Millat Express train at the track.

Due to the short distance the train rams into the derailed bogies of Millat Express.

