Death toll of Lasbela bus collision hits 28 as another victim dies

KARACHI: The death toll of a deadly bus collision in Lasbela has reached 28 after another injured of the fatal accident died today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The woman was being treated at a hospital in Karachi when she breathed her last due to serious burn injury.

The deadly mishap occurred near Bela, Balochistan on Jan 22 where the bus caught fire soon after smashing into the truck, killing 25 persons including women and children on the spot. The bus was on its way to Panjgur from Karachi. The passenger coach caught fire in the road accident which resulted in great loss of lives.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed grief over the incident and directed the local administration to immediately provide medical assistance to the injured and transfer them to Karachi for further treatment.

Owing to the road mishap, Karachi’s Civil Hospital Burns Centre had declared emergency and directed all the on-duty doctors and staff to be ready for providing treatment to the injured, said the spokesperson Civil Hospital Burns Centre. He said those who receive burn injuries were shifted to the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital.

Deadly traffic accidents frequent occur in the country owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

