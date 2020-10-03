COVID-19 pandemic: Debt-laden businessman ‘commits suicide’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A debt-ridden businessman allegedly committed suicide here in Karachi after he failed to pay back Rs70 million of debt, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In an audio message which the Karachi trader recorded before his death, the man said that he was neck-deep in debt and was facing financial issues since the Covid-19 pandemic emerged.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a message, the deceased said that someone is pressuring him to pay off the debt. He also asked in a message to take care of his wife and children after his death as he has around eight insurance policies.

The CCTV footage obtained by ARY News minutes before the death of the Karachi trader showed that the man entered into the house while talking on phone and after few minutes he committed suicide by shooting in the head.

Police have launched an investigation and said the deceased was Rs70 million in debt.

In a similar incident that occurred in May 2020, a dealer in the electronic market of Saddar had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a multi-storey building in Karachi.

The businessman identified as Abid committed suicide jumped off a multi-storey building near Star City Mall in Saddar area of Karachi allegedly due to the miserable situation of his business amid lockdown.

Read More: Businessman ‘commits suicide’ by jumping off building in Karachi

President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA), Rizwan Irfan, blamed the provincial and federal government for the death of the trader. He said that the political fight between the province and Centre has started claiming lives of the traders.

Comments

comments