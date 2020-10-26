Debt-ridden fruit vendor fakes abduction, lands in trouble

LAHORE: A fruit vendor has been arrested by Lahore police for allegedly staging his abduction and demanding Rs200,000 extortion for his safe release.

22-year-old Nazim Hussain along with his brother used to sell fruits at his stall near Bhutta chowk in the Punjab capital, the police said, adding he had borrowed money from a lot of people who work at the market where he would purchase fruits from.

Read More: Membership of female lawyer terminated over faking abduction

Unable to pay off his debt, Hussain went to visit his friends in Karachi from where he made a fake abduction call using his phone number with the help of the friends and demanded Rs200,000 protection money for his release.

On getting a complaint, the Mustafabad police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested the man.

Read More: Woman fakes abduction on TikTok, gets killed during shoot

Comments

comments