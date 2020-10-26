Web Analytics
Debt-ridden fruit vendor fakes abduction, lands in trouble

fruit vendor fake abduction

LAHORE: A fruit vendor has been arrested by Lahore police for allegedly staging his abduction and demanding Rs200,000 extortion for his safe release.

22-year-old Nazim Hussain along with his brother used to sell fruits at his stall near Bhutta chowk in the Punjab capital, the police said, adding he had borrowed money from a lot of people who work at the market where he would purchase fruits from.

Unable to pay off his debt, Hussain went to visit his friends in Karachi from where he made a fake abduction call using his phone number with the help of the friends and demanded Rs200,000 protection money for his release.

On getting a complaint, the Mustafabad police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested the man.

