‘Decapitated body’ turns out to be a store mannequin

An apparent decapitated body turned out to be a washed-up store mannequin which was discovered by a Florida environmental nonprofit while walking on a beach.

A Florida non-profit Ocean Hour which organises beach clean-up events, said on its Facebook post that a volunteer Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side in Perdido Key and when she came across what she thought was a dead, decapitated body.

It read that another visitor had even called 911, however, she realised it was a mannequin after further investigation. The nonprofit said, “We are glad it wasn’t a real body.”

