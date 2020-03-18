Deceased’s daughter urges people to ‘take coronavirus seriously’      

Urging the people to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, a mournful woman, whose father fell prey to the deadly virus, advised the masses to take the pandemics seriously.

According to the details, Lisa Broughton’s father Leonard Gibson was initially diagnosed with a bacterial chest infection and the doctors prescribed antibiotics.

As his heath condition turned worsen, Gibson was shifted to the hospital where has was diagnosed with COVID-19. The doctors moved him into an isolation ward, established for the coronavirus patients in the hospital. Gibson,78, breathed his last on Tuesday in the hospital.

Broughton urged the people to follow official advice, look out for symptoms and “take care of each other”, Yahoo News reported.

“We need to be extra vigilant with our families,” she said and added, “Of course coronavirus was always on our mind, but part of us considered it wouldn’t happen to us.

“When only so many people have been diagnosed with the illness you think it can’t possibly touch us, we’ve not been abroad or anything.

“My dad was already relatively housebound so he wasn’t going out and mingling with others”.

