Decision to provide homemade food to Rana Sanaullah reserved

LAHORE: The Sessions Court on Saturday reserved its verdict in the plea seeking permission to provide homemade food to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, Session Judge Qaiser Nazir Butt heard the plea, allowing the provision of home cooked food to Punjab’s former law minister.

In his supporting argument to the plea, Rana Sanaullah’s counsel said, his client is ill; there he should be allowed to have homemade food owing to his worsening health.

“According to the jail laws an undertrial prisoner can be provided home cooked food”, he continued.

The court reserved its verdict after the arguments of the PML-N leader’s counsel.

The PML-N leader, who is currently on the remand, was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab. The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

The sources further revealed that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house.

ANF sources said that a large number of narcotics was recovered from his vehicle and added that a case had been lodged against the PML-N leader in this regard.

