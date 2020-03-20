KARACHI: The Sindh government has not decided to impose a complete lockdown or curfew in the province owing to coronavirus, Provincial Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, he clarified the Sindh chief minister appealed to the people to self-isolate themselves over the coming weekend and the Pakistan Day (23rd March) holiday as a precaution to avoid catching the infection.

صوبہ سندھ میں مکمل کرفیو یا لاک ڈاون کا کوئی فیصلہ نہیں کیا گیا ہے۔ وزیر اعلی سندھ نے ہفتہ، اتوار اور 23 مارچ کی 3 چھٹیوں میں شہریوں سے گھروں تک محدود رہنے کی اپیل کی ہے۔ میڈیا سے بھی گذارش ہے کہ موجودہ ہنگامی صورتحال میں بغیر تصدیق کے کوئی خبر نہ چلائیں ۔#CoronaVirusPakistan — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 20, 2020

Read More: NCC agrees not to impose lockdown all over country

Earlier today, the National Coordination Committee (NCC) ruled out the need for an immediate lockdown all over the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the committee in Islamabad.

The committee unanimously decided not to impose a lockdown all over the country.

Read More: PM vows to keep public posted on coronavirus pandemic, says panic more dangerous than COVID-19

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister issued directives for keeping the people posted about the pandemic situation. He said the government is utilising all resources at its disposal in its fight against the infection.

He emphasised the need for following precautionary measures to stop further spread of the disease.

