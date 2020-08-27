Decision on PIA’s New York hotel to be taken in national interest: ECC

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday all decisions regarding Roosevelt Hotel, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) hotel in New York, would be taken in the best national interest.

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet (ECC), he got a detailed briefing on the issue of the national flag carrier’s asset in the heart of global commercial and tourism hub.

He instructed that all stakeholders, including the aviation secretary, should be kept in the loop on the issue of the Roosevelt Hotel. He said all financial matters in this regard will be resolved in a manner that only favours the country and not any individual or party.

Besides, the ECC approved a technical supplementary grant equivalent to Rs252.382 million for discharge of liabilities related to M/s Karkey arbitration and gave go-ahead to procurement of 83 X Micron sprayers for anti-locust operation by National Disaster Management Authority with special exemption from taxes and import duties.

It called for proposals pertaining to the taxation issues of the telecom sector to be submitted in the next ECC meeting after thorough deliberation of its impact on already vogue taxation policies.

