Decision to put PPP leaders’ names on ECL not made in haste: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday turned town the perception that the government had put the names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) top leadership on the exit control list (ECL) in haste.

Talking to journalists, Shahzad Akbar said that the issue of inclusion of 172 names in the ECL had been referred to the review committee to reassess.

He said that a name could be rewritten on the ECL on the recommendation of National Accountability Bureau. Shahzad Akbar said that NAB is an independent body and added that the anti-corruption watchdog did not arrest any minister on the direction on anyone.

Earlier in the day, tn the light of a Supreme Court verdict, the federal cabinet decided to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s names from the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran, decided to comply with the apex court orders in letter and spirit.

On January 7, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had directed to strike off the names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s counsel Farooq Naek from the Exit Control List (ECL).

