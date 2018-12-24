More decisions against corrupt mafia in 2019: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that the year 2019 will bring more decisions against the corrupt mafia, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser at PR headquarters in Lahore, he said that accountability process would be accelerated during the next year.

Reacting over judgment against Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said, he [Nawaz] was harvesting what he had sown.

Nawaz’s counsel failed to present his client case effectively in the accountability court, he maintained.

Replying to a question about opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif’s nomination as chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he said that he did not support Shahbaz’s appointment.

“How it can be possible that Shahbaz will audit projects of his past government,” he questioned.

Commenting about revelations made in JIT report about money laundering, Sheikh Rasheed said PPP’s leader Faryal Talpur, had property everywhere in Sindh but she had not declared it. “These people are financial killers of the nation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court today sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years jail in Al-Azizia accountability reference.

The court announced the verdict in the two references Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment and awarded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years jail term and ordered him to pay $25million as fine.

Comments

comments