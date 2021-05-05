Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19, father hospitalised

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and her family has been caught up in the fierce second wave of COVID infections in India, reported the Times of India.

Deepika tested positive for COVID-19 just hours after it was reported that her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujala, and sister Anisha had tested positive. She is currently in Bangalore with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

According to reports, her father Prakash, who holds the distinction of being the first Indian badminton player to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is currently hospitalized and is expected to be discharged later this week.

A close friend of Prakash was quoted saying, “He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days.”

No other details about Deepika’s health are known as yet.

