Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will romance heartthrob Hrithik Roshan in upcoming action comedy Satte Pe Satta’s remake.

The duo is being paired up for a film for the first time. They earlier expressed their desire to appear on the silver screen together but things weren’t falling in place for the longest time.

The 1982 cult classic Satte Pe Satte featured Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in leading roles. It revolves around seven brothers living on a large farmhouse.

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are collaborating for this project. The director and producer wanted to cast Padukone because she fits the role, according to Pinkvilla’s source.

The announcement was made earlier this year when Shetty took to Instagram and shared that Khan will do a film produced by him. “Farah Khan directs the biggest action comedy flick for Rohit Shetty Picturez. Welcome to the Family Farah. Let’s fly together,” he wrote.

The Krish actor is currently busy promoting Super 30 which is set to hit the screens on July 12 while the starlet is shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83 in London these days.

