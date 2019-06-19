Deepika Padukone, Kendall Jenner attend fundraiser in New York

Bollywood’s highest paid actress Deepika Padukone shared a lovely moment with supermodel Kendall Jenner at a fundraiser in New York.

The starlets were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs on Tuesday evening. Padukone shared a lovely picture with Kendall later on Instagram accompanied by the caption “I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul … I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind … always!”

The actress who was spotted in London a few days ago for her next film ’83 flew to New York for a night to attend the fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center, reported Vogue. The center is dedicated to provide treatment to youth suffering from depression and anxiety.

Padukone opened up in 2015 that she struggled during the shooting of Happy New Year and was later diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

Speaking of her own experience with depression at the event, she said “That was the hardest part to put on a front every single day like everything is okay in your life when actually that’s far from reality. You’re smiling and bringing joy into other people’s lives when you have none.”

Through her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation founded in 2015, the actress aims to reduce the stigma around mental health and spread awareness.

On the work front, the starlet recently wrapped up Chhapaak and have already started working on her new film ’83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.

Comments

comments