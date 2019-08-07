Deepika Padukone says she will never work with someone accused of sexual harassment

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has clarified that she will never work with anyone who has been accused of sexual harassment.

The netizens called her out for after she was spotted outside Luv Ranjan’s residence following which reports started circulating that she is in talks to star in the director’s upcoming film, opposite ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranjan had been accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman but he has denied the allegations.

Fans trended #NotMyDeepika on Twitter as they didn’t want their favourite star to work with Ranjan.

In an interview with Vogue India, when the starlet was asked whether she would work with someone accused of sexual misconduct, she gave a resounding ‘no’. “No! I would not,” she said.

She appeared on the Vogue cover sporting a no-makeup look.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in upcoming Chhapaak on acid attack survivors and Kabir Singh’s ’83 which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Comments

comments