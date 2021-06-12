KARACHI: Three female deer have given birth to 11 fawns at Karachi Zoological Gardens, commonly known as Karachi Zoo, on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a fallow deer gave birth to nine fawns while a brown and a white deer also gave birth to a fawn each.

The videos of the fawns showed them in good health as they roam alongside other deer in the Karachi Zoo as (Karachi Metropolitan Corporation) KMC officials also confirmed that the fawns are doing well and are said to be in good health.

In July 2019, the Karachi Zoological Gardens witnessed the births of four fawns with zoo authorities saying the fawns are doing well and are being looked over by the veterinary department.

The newborn attracted a large number of visitors, particularly children, said a Karachi zoo official.

Similarly, Karachi’s Safari Park also saw the births of 11 fawns, confirmed director Safari Park Kunwar Ayub.

According to zoo authorities, five female deer have given birth to 11 fawns and all were born in a month. The Safari Park director confirmed that all fawns are doing well and are being looked over by the veterinary department.

“It is a standard operating procedure to disclose the birth of fawns after some time,” he said.

